MUSKEGON, Mich. — The mother of Ashley Young is asking for anyone who can lead investigators to the missing parts of her daughter's body to come forward, and Saturday a motorcycle ride will raise money to offer as a reward to the person who can provide that information.

Last week a jury found 30-year-old Jared Chance guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young, the Kalamazoo County woman whose partial remains were found beneath a tarp and in a box at Chance's Grand Rapids home.

"Accepting it fully, that she's not coming back is hard, but it would mean the world to me to have her back," Ashley Young's mother, Kristine Young, said Friday morning.

Chance faces up to life in prison when he returns to Kent County Circuit Court for sentencing on Oct. 10. Prior to trial he rejected a plea deal that called for a minimum prison term of 31 years.

Jurors also found Chance guilty of tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

"It's a hollow victory for us because my daughter is not here," said Kristine.

Investigators were not able to determine Young's exact cause of death. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by undetermined means.

"Nothing will ease the pain of the family, friends, everyone's life she touched," Kristine said. "She was so kind and giving and if more people were like Ashley, our world would be such a better place."

Investigators found Young's torso on Dec. 2, at Chance's rental home at 922 Franklin Street SE. Her arms and legs were located in a cardboard box on a stairway landing. Her hands, feet and head have not been recovered.

"He only cared about himself, I want him put away for the rest of his life," said Kristine. "He does not belong in society and neither do his parents."

The parents of Jared, James and Barbara Chance are charged with perjury and other crimes. Prosecutors allege they knew their son cut up Young's body but didn't inform police about the crime.

"I'm hoping someone will tell us where Ashley is," said Kristine.

Ashley's friends will be gathering Saturday for the Justice for Ashley Poker Run Benefit.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at 5600 Harvey St, in Muskegon. Riders will start at the closed Lakes Mall Sears parking lot.

Itinerary for the poker run is located on the event's Facebook page.

Organizers hope to raise money for a reward that leads to the location of the rest of Ashley's remains.

The Poker Run will be followed by a public event starting at 5:30 p.m. at Pat's Roadhouse located at 157 S. Getty St., Muskegon.

The event will include a BBQ dinner, music, 50/50 raffle, auctions and silent auctions and more.

"I know the riders in West Michigan, they have big hearts," said D.J. Brown, the poker run organizer. "I'm pleading with you, let's show up tomorrow."

