GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mothers on a Mission held a planning meeting and dinner tonight in southeast Grand Rapids to try and find solutions when it comes to gun violence.

The event was sponsored by Urban Family Ministries, and it also honored those who have lost a child to gun violence in the city.

"To go through anything that's hurting by yourself, it causes you to hurt even more," said Elijah Libbett who helped organize the event. "But to have a support group that you lean on, they know your pain.

Organizers say they want to find solutions to stop the killing and are encouraging others to speak out.

"My kids need to understand that life is worth living, and when you die, it's over with. When you kill someone, either way, it's over with" said Libbett. "It's senseless."

In 2018, there were nine murders in Grand Rapids. Five of those died from gunshot wounds, including a grandmother and her two-year-old grandson.

The group plans on holding more events later this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.