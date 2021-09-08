Motorcycle hits back of stopped road commission truck on I-96

The 38-year-old Marne man suffered critical injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after Ottawa County officials said he crashed into the back of a road commission truck on I-96 Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were called out to a crash on eastbound I-96 between the 24 and 25 mile marker just before noon.

Investigators believe the 38-year-old motorcyclist ran into a road commission truck with a crash attenuator and yellow flashing arrow sign. The truck was stopped on the highway while crews were working.

Several road commission trucks were stopped along the shoulder doing maintenance work. Officials said there were several warning signs posted ahead of where the crash happened.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the stopped truck wasn't hurt.

For the time being, the left lane of I-96 is closed due to crash reconstruction.

