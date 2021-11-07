x
Couple on motorcycle crashes into deer in Mecosta County, wife dies on scene

A deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control. Both the driver and his wife were ejected from the bike.
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle collided with a deer, killing one and injuring another on Sunday evening, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department says.

A couple from Stanwood was traveling westbound on 9 Mile Road near 50th Avenue in Wheatland Township around 5:32 p.m. 

A deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the 51-year-old man driving to lose control. Both him and his wife, a 46-year-old woman, were ejected from the bike.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with minor injuries.

