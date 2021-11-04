Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in Barry County

The 37-year-old man driving the motorcycle was unresponsive when first responders arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday at around 2:26 p.m., the Barry County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at M 179 Hwy near Briggs Rd, Yankee Springs Township in Barry County.

The investigation showed a motorcycle went off the roadway to the right while going around a curve and collided with a tree. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected off the motorcycle.

The 37-year-old man driving the motorcycle was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Attempts to revive the man were man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was a 21-year-old woman and she was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.