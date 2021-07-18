Motorcyclist ejected, killed after rear-ending vehicle on US-131

The motorcyclist, a 72-year-old Scotts man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after rear-ending a stopped vehicle and being ejected from his motorcycle.

Police say the accident occurred just before 2 p.m. on US-131 near 135th Avenue in Wayland Township. A Chevrolet Impala was slowing for traffic when a Harley-Davidson rider rear-ended the Impala and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

The rider, from Scotts, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Impala was not injured.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post are continuing to investigate the crash.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.