Motorcyclist injured after colliding with deer on 12 Mile Rd.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, a motorcyclist hit a deer on 12 Mile Road, Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 12:29 a.m., deputies arrived near 192nd Avenue in Mecosta Township.

A 26-year-old man from Rockford was traveling east on 12 Mile when a deer ran out in front of him. He was unable to stop in time.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

