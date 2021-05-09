Motorcyclist killed after crashing into road sign on 17 Mile Rd

The 43-year-old man from Lakeview was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A single motorcycle crash early Sunday morning resulted in one death, Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post said.

At 2:35 a.m., officers were called to a scene on 17 Mile Road near Tyrone Avenue where the crash happened.

Police say they have little information on the incident, but investigation shows the 2003 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on 17 Mile when it ran off the roadway quickly, striking a road sign.

The 43-year-old man from Lakeview was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver’s name is not yet released. Police say it’s currently unknown if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

MSP Grand Rapids Post continues to investigate the incident. Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call them at 616-866-4411.

