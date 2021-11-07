Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Allegan Co.

Police say the crash happened Saturday around 10 p.m. on 109th Avenue.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Allegan County after hitting a deer.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 109th Avenue when they struck a deer.

The victim sustained injuries that were fatal. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

