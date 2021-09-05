x
Man killed after striking tree in Muskegon County

According to police, witnesses heard a "loud bang that shook their house" when the driver struck the tree.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 45-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after striking a tree in Muskegon County.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Indian Bay Road in White River Township. The driver was traveling northbound when he ran off the road and struck a large tree. According to police, witnesses heard a "loud bang that shook their house."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police say.

It is unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

