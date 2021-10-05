Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun Co. crash

A car turned onto the road in front of the motorcyclist, causing a collision, police say.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after a car turned in front of him, causing a collision.

Police say the incident happened around 3:26 p.m. on W Dickman Road in Calhoun County. A car had turned eastbound onto the road in front of the motorcyclist, who was also traveling eastbound, police say. The car and motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880.

