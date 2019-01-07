MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after hitting a van head-on in Muskegon.

Muskegon Township Police responded to the crash at 1:18 p.m. on Apple Avenue just west of Mill Iron Road. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling west on Apple Avenue and crashed into an eastbound panel van that was in the turn lane.

The initial investigation shows the motorcyclist drove into the turn lane to pass another vehicle and struck the van head-on. The investigation is still ongoing.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.

