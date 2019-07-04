HASTINGS, Mich. - A 57-year-old Hastings man suffered a severe injury after hitting a deer while on his motorcycle early Sunday morning.

Units from the Hastings Police Department responded around 2 a.m. to the scene near Shriner Street and S. Hanover Street.

Authorities said the man received medical care on scene and was later airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

