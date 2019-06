MARSHALL, Mich. - One person suffered severe injuries due in a motorcycle crash due to having to avoid hitting a motor vehicle while turning into a business.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the crash at M-60 near 15 Mile Road in Tekonsha Township.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by Air Care, is listed in good condition and is expected to recover.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.