Mount Pleasant driver falls asleep behind wheel, strikes tree

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A Mount Pleasant woman was transported to McLaren Hospital on Sunday after the driver of the vehicle she was in fell asleep at the wheel.

Police say the incident happened around 2:42 p.m. on 30th Avenue in Millbrook Township. A 21-year-old Mount Pleasant man was driving when he fell asleep, drove off the road and struck a tree, police say.

While the driver was uninjured, the 20-year-old female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

