MSP asking for help finding missing woman last seen Nov. 22

Sarah Rachel Ballard is 41 years old, 5'7" and 135 lbs. She has blue eyes and red hair. Police say her family is concerned for her well being.

The Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post are asking for help in finding a missing woman last seen on Nov. 22 in the Howard City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

