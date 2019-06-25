ROTHBURY (Oceana County Press) — The Hart post of the Michigan State Police is reminding Oceana County residents that traffic will be heavy on US 31 Wednesday, June 26, due to people arriving at the Electric Forest Festival.

There will be “significant increases” of northbound festival traffic using exits 136 – Winston Road and 140 – Stony Lake Road/M 20 arriving at the festival, said Lt. Matt Kanitz, assistant post commander.

“These delays may possibly extend into the following day,” Kanitz said. “Residents should consider alternate routes to avoid backups and delays.”

“On Monday, July 1, there will be significant amounts of southbound traffic leaving the festival that could cause delays in those same areas. Potential traffic impacts will start early to mid-morning and continue until early afternoon,” he said.

The gigantic music festival at the Double JJ Resort that attracts approximately 50,000 people from across the nation and other countries each year runs from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30. Many festival goers have early arrival passes, which allow them access to the festival camping areas Wednesday, June 26. Many will depart from the venue early Monday morning, July 1.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter