MSP canine injured after being attacked by another dog

Police say the dog is in stable condition, and his handler was uninjured in the attack.

HARTFORD, Mich. — A Michigan State Police canine was injured Tuesday morning after being attacked by another dog.

Police say the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. in Hartford. The canine and his handler were searching a home that was the scene of a possible arson incident when an unleashed dog attacked the canine.

After attempting to stop the attacking dog, the handler shot and killed it.

The police canine was taken to the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic to be treated for his injuries. Police say the dog is in stable condition. The handler was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

