MSP canine killed after suspected drunk driver strikes police vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan — Michigan State Police canine Rex was killed early Sunday morning after an alleged drunk driver struck an MSP officer's vehicle, according to a series of Twitter posts from MSP Metro Detroit.

Police say the police vehicle was parked across southbound M-10 and Linwood Street, which had been closed for several hours due to flooding. The police vehicle was hit around 1:05 a.m. by a vehicle that appeared to be traveling at "freeway speed," according to police.

The suspect vehicle was in flames after the crash, and Detroit Fire responded to treat the occupants. The driver and backseat passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries, while the front passenger was in critical condition. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The MSP officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. Rex was transported to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Southfield after suffering severe spine and leg injuries, which he later died from.

"MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles," one of the posts reads. "He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post."

Police believe the driver of the suspect vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

