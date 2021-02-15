MSP cruiser hit by car on I-94

While Marshall Post troopers were policing another crash, the driver of a red vehicle lost control and crashed into the cruiser.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet Monday that the crash happened on I-94 in Calhoun County’s Emmett Township.

While Marshall Post troopers were policing another crash, the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the cruiser. State police said it is paramount that all motorists adjust their driving behavior accordingly.

State Police said that driving too fast for conditions and other unsafe factors can and will lead to an otherwise preventable crash. Michigan State Police tweeted, "Let's all do our part to help keep everyone safe. #SlowDown #MoveOver"

No serious injuries resulted from the crash.

