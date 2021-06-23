MSP identify man killed by state trooper

Zeeland resident Virgil Taylor, 31, was shot and killed after a physical altercation with a state trooper on Monday.

HAMILTON, Michigan — Michigan State Police have identified the man shot and killed by a state trooper on Monday as Virgil Taylor, 31, of Zeeland. Police say an autopsy determined Taylor died of a single gunshot wound.

Audio and video from the trooper's dash camera reveals that the altercation between Taylor and the trooper leading to the shooting was "prolonged and violent," according to police.

The trooper had responded to a breaking and entering at a mobile home and encountered Taylor in the home's front yard. Taylor and the trooper got into a physical altercation before Taylor was shot by the officer. Police say that Taylor was not armed.

MSP says the audio and video will be revealed later in the investigation.

