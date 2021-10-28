Human remains found in Barry County woods, MSP investigating

Police say a resident discovered the remains in a wooded area in Orangeville Twp. on Thursday.

Update Nov. 9, 2021:

Michigan State Police identified the human remains as 69-year-old Bruce Newton, of Barry County. He had been reported missing in September.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play, though the cause of death is not clear at this point.

Update 5:05 p.m.:

Michigan State Police on scene believe the remains found in the woods today belong to a man reported missing on Sept. 4. They say clothing found on scene match that of the missing man.

The identity of the remains are not being released until next of kin can be notified.

Original Story:

Michigan State Police Wayland Post are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods on Thursday.

According to a Twitter post by MSP, the remains were found around noon by a resident deep in the woods near South Enzian Rd, south of Guernsey Lake Rd in Barry County.

Police are working to identify the remains and the cause of death. They ask people to please avoid the area while they continue to investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

