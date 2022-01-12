x
Two injured in US-131 freeway shooting, police searching for suspect

Two men were traveling northbound on US-131 when another car fired shots at them, injuring both. The suspect is still at large.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
The scene of the shooting, US-131 and 68th Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police at the Grand Rapids post are investigating a freeway shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Troopers say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on US-131 between 68th and 84th Street. Investigation shows two men were traveling northbound on the highway when a car fired shots at them. The driver parked at a business on 68th Street and called 911.

Police say the shooter is unknown at this time. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while police continue investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or observed a suspicious vehicle in the area should call 911 or MSP at (616)866-4411.

