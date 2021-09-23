MSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Barry County

The couple died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to police, and the deaths are being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home Tuesday evening in Yankee Springs Township.

Police say the couple was found by a coworker who went to their home on Lakeridge Drive when one of them did not show up to work for a couple days. The coworker called police after looking through the home's windows and seeing the couple.

The couple died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to police, and the deaths are being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The victims have been identified as Michael Cybulskis, 50, and Ellen Cybulskis, 61.

The incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.