News

Update: AMBER Alert cancelled after child found safe

Police say man abducted child after assaulting child's mother.
Credit: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Ooffice
Michigan State Police issue Amber Alert Gage Sans

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police have cancelled the AMBER Alert for 14 month-old Gage Sans.

Credit: Michigan State Police
37 year-old Joseph Sans sought by police in suspected abduction of 14 month-old Gage Sans.

Just after 2:15 a.m., Michigan State Police announced the child has been found safe. 

Police say 37 year-old Joseph Sans assaulted the child’s mother and took the child from a residence in the 11000 block of Bonnie Drive in Schoolcraft Township. Police say the suspect threatened serious physical harm to the boy and others and may have been armed with knives. 

Police say the vehicle used in the abduction was found in the Schoolcraft Township area.

