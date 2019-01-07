UPDATE, July 7: The endangered missing advisory for Arthur Moore has been canceled. Michigan State Police said he was found dead on Sunday, July 7.

No other details were provided by police.

--

ORIGINAL STORY, July 1 - The Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing advisory for an 80-year-old man.

MSP said Arthur Herbert Moore is considered mentally unstable. He went missing on June 28 after he was headed to a psychiatric therapy session, but the doctor's office said he never showed.

Moore is said to be about 5-foot-10, 235 pounds and has blue eyes. He drives a beige 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate MI-G8915A.

This is the third time Moore has gone missing. The first was four years ago when he drove to the back of his property and contemplated suicide with a rifle. He was missing for 10 hours.

The second instance happened in January 2019 when he went missing for 16 hours. He had traveled to Sisters Lake, Michigan, parked his vehicle at a public boat launch and attempted suicide by way of overdosing on prescription medication.

Moore's wife, Barbara, believes he went somewhere again to harm himself. She doesn't believe he has any firearms or other weapons in his possession, police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Michigan State Police, Niles post at 269-683-4411.

