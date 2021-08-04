MSP responding to barricaded subject after shots fired at Woodland Twp. gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is responding to a situation at a Mobil gas station in Woodland Township.
Police say shots were fired at the gas station and a subject is barricaded at the scene.
It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.
Police are asking people to stay clear of the area until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
