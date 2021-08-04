MSP responding to barricaded subject after shots fired at Woodland Twp. gas station

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is responding to a situation at a Mobil gas station in Woodland Township.

Police say shots were fired at the gas station and a subject is barricaded at the scene.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

MSP Wayland Post is assisting Barry County Sheriff w/barricaded subject with shots fired at the Mobil gas station, East Broadway, Woodlawn Twp. MSP Emergency Support Team is enroute. Unknown if any injuries. Stay clear of area until authorities clear scene. Stay here for updates. pic.twitter.com/gDzeLQlhx3 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 4, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.