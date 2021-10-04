MSP searching for endangered Saint John's man

Craig Harding, 66, is described as 5'11 and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Craig suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is searching for a missing man from St. John's in Clinton County.

Craig William Harding, 66, was last seen Monday morning at the Speedway gas station south of Sheridan Road. Craig is described as 5'11 and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Craig suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing camouflage boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black t-shirt and a blue jean jacket. He was also wearing a camouflage hat with an American flag pin on it.

Police say he was driving a 2002 Black Chevy Tahoe with a license plate of ECE2563.

Anyone with information on Craig's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Clinton County police at 989-224-6792.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.