MSP searching for missing 14-year-old from Newaygo County

Annika Ames is 5’5, approximately 210 lbs. and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police at the Hart Post are investigating a missing 14-year-old girl from Big Prairie Township in Newaygo County.

Annika Ames is 5’5, approximately 210 lbs. and has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. at her home, where she told her mother she was going to a party in the Oxbow Park area.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a tie dye hoodie with the words “Lowell Choir” on the front and “Ames” on the back. She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hart Post at (231)837-2171 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.