MSP searching for missing 14-year-old

Isabella Castro is 5'3", around 110 pounds, with long brown hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Michigan State Police Hart Post officers are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Branch Township in Mason County.

She was last seen on October 15 at Mason County Central Middle School. She did not return home after the school day.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.

