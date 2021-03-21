MSP searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Ionia County

Tisa Marie Butler, 15, left the residence with an unknown white man in a gold color, Chevrolet Uplander.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating a missing 15-year-old girl from the 2000 block of North State Road in Ionia County.

On Sunday around 11:14 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Ionia County after the parents of the missing girl, Tisa Marie Butler, were informed that she left the residence with an unknown white man in a gold color, Chevrolet Uplander.

Tisa Butler is 5'8" tall, has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt, and white checkered shoes.

The man is described as having dark hair, standing approximately six feet tall, and appearing to be in his mid to late 20’s. Their location is unknown.

MSP are asking for the public’s help in locating this missing teen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the identity of the man driving this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.