MSP searching for missing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Mich — Authorities in West Michigan need your help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing Saturday night.

The Michigan State Police from the Lakeview Post said Kyle Allen Pratt was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 25 around 10 p.m. in Greenville.

He stands 5'10", weighs about 160 pounds and has shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may be riding a BMX-style bicycle.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.

