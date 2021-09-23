MSP searching for missing Lakeview teen

Brooklynn is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a black backpack with a floral design.

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Brooklynn Rae Adams was last seen at her home in Lakeview Wednesday evening. Police say Brooklynn was missing Thursday morning and had left a note saying that she had left her home, but did not provide details of her whereabouts. At this time, her family and police have been unable to locate her.

Brooklynn is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a black backpack with a floral design.

Anyone with information on Brooklynn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

