BRIDGMAN, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a trooper was injured when a suspect’s car struck the officer as the driver sped away from a traffic stop.
Police say troopers had stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding along Interstate 94 in Berrien County about 3 a.m. Monday when its driver accelerated and raced away, leaving an officer with minor injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle continued east on I-94 in southwestern Michigan, with police in pursuit, before exiting in Bridgman and getting onto westbound lanes of I-94.
Police say the Jeep Cherokee then struck a tractor-trailer and rolled before striking a second tractor-trailer.
The Jeep Cherokee’s driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and resisting/obstructing police.
Police say the driver and three passengers are all from the Chicago area.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- GRPD seeking help identifying suspect in 2 armed robberies
- Police identify Muskegon Heights woman killed in hit and run crash
- City leaders to address concerns about renaming of L.C. Walker Arena
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.