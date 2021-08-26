MSP trooper saves two men from burning cars after a three-vehicle crash

“I have no doubt if you asked any of these officers about this incident, they would simply say this act of service and selflessness was merely a part of their job."

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Police officer from the Lansing Post rescued two men from their burning cars following a crash on Wednesday evening, police said.

The trooper was driving north on US-127 when he came across the three-vehicle crash. Police say he acted without hesitation to save the two drivers.

The first driver he reached was in a Ford F-150. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when the officer arrived at the scene, police said.

The trooper was successful in his efforts to save the 22-year-old man from Lansing who was driving. The driver was soon transported to a nearby hospital.

As additional troopers arrived, the fire spread to another vehicle involved. The driver was pinned inside.

The officers slowed the spread and were able to rescue the 25-year-old man from Leslie who was driving. He was then transported to the hospital.

The driver of the third involved vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Leslie, also went to the hospital.

“From the first trooper to arrive on-scene whose heroic actions are to be commended, to all the subsequent officers who worked cooperatively together to save lives at this very serious crash scene, I couldn’t be prouder of the courage and bravery on display,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

“I have no doubt if you asked any of these officers about this incident, they would simply say this act of service and selflessness was merely a part of their job. I, for one, am thankful they were there last night.”

The first MSP officer on scene sustained injuries from the rescue. He suffers minor burns and smoke inhalation from rescuing the truck’s driver. A second trooper was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say the F-150 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the other two cars head on.

Police say alcohol does appear to be a factor. An investigation is underway for the crash.

