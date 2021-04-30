MSP warns Kalamazoo residents of recent mail and package theft

There have been multiple complaints from Kalamazoo residents regarding theft of mail and packages being stolen from mailboxes and front porches.

On Friday, the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post troopers released a statement warning Kalamazoo residents of recent mail and package theft.

MSP received multiple complaints from Kalamazoo residents that their mail and packages were being stolen from their mailboxes and front porches.

Investigation shows that suspects are primarily targeting homes in and around Kalamazoo County, however, MSP said everyone despite where you live should be on high alert.

Here are helpful tips MSP listed that can help prevent theft and protect your mail and delivered packages:

Install security cameras and motion activated lights around property.

Track your packages until successful delivery.

Request “signature required” for package delivery.

Track your US Mail by signing up for USPS Informed Delivery. Use this link Informed Delivery (usps.com) to sign up for free.

If you see something suspicious, report it.

Have packages shipped to a secure location like your workplace.

