LANSING, Mich. - The Hannah Administration Building at Michigan State University was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

The MSU Police issued an alert regarding the incident on the East Lansing campus. The alert says a person reported a bomb threat at or near the Hannah Administration building and asks everyone evacuate and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to MSU Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

