MSU: Nearly 90% of students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Officials with Michigan State University say nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The school issued a mandate in July for everyone expected on campus must be vaccinated by the end of August.

Administration also implemented a mask mandate on August 1, stating masks were required in every MSU building across the state.

The university says it has received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied.

Another 98 were denied, but filed appeals.

MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.

One administrative staff member of the university, Jeanna Norris, filed a lawsuit in August over the mandate. Having previously contracted and recovered from the virus in November of 2020, she claims she has "natural immunity."

A judge denied her case, stating she was unlikely to succeed in the lawsuit.

