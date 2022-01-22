MSU police: Private investigator's tip led divers to body

MSU police said a tip Friday from private investigator Ryan Robison led divers to recover what's believed to be 18-year-old Brendan Santo’s body.

MSU police said a tip Friday from private investigator Ryan Robison led divers to recover what's believed to be 18-year-old Brendan Santo’s body in the Red Cedar River.

Santo was last seen Oct. 29 during a campus visit ahead of a football game between MSU and Michigan.

MSU police say Robison saw an object in underwater video submerged in a logjam he “strongly suspected" was Santo's body, and then informed the Santo family before calling 911.

