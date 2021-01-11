FBI reviewing GVSU student's phone data after he went missing on MSU campus

While investigators do not believe foul play is suspected in Brendan Santo's disappearance, they also do not believe he had any intentions to harm himself.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and other agencies are continuing their search for a Grand Valley State University student who went missing while visiting friends last week.

Brendan Santo is a student at Grand Valley State University in Allendale. He was visiting friends at Michigan State University on Friday, Oct. 29, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight that day.

His vehicle remains in the last location it was parked, and he has been missing ever since.

Santo is described as being around 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-tops.

On Thursday, MSU Police and Public Safety said they believe foul play is not suspected, and they also believe that Brendan Santo did not intend to harm himself.

The search is zeroing in on the Red Cedar River, which is close to where he was last seen.

Local authorities and the FBI are reviewing his cellular, smartphone and GPS data.

At this point, police said they have not recovered his phone, and records show no current activity.

The Santo family wanted to share their thanks to everyone who has participated in the search and shared information. They encourage the community to continue to keep their eyes open and provide tips or information to investigators.

Anyone with information on Santo's whereabouts is asked to report the information to the following:

Toll-free tip line: 844-99-MSUPD

Email: tips@police.msu.edu

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.