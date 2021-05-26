MSU professor chronicles stories of Japanese and Korean American atomic bomb survivors

"American Survivors: Trans-Pacific Memories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki" will be released in June.

A Michigan State University professor has spent over a decade interviewing dozens of U.S. survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

Naoko Wake, who is an associate professor of history at MSU and the director of the Asian Pacific American Studies program, said she hopes the book increases awareness around a story of World War II and the aftermath that is largely untold.

"My work really shows how it wasn't just Japanese people whose lives are destroyed by this state violence, but also Asian Americans, including both Japanese Americans and Korean Americans," Wake said. "Think about not only why American society was able to use those different forms of violence against Asian people, but also, how that violence has been made invisible throughout the modern history."

"American Survivors: Trans-Pacific Memories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki" is set to be released in June and weaves together stories from 90 survivors.

The idea of the book started small. Wake said she noticed a footnote about U.S. atomic bomb survivors at the bottom of an article about Japanese American incarceration camps. It's estimated that 3-4,000 Japanese American people were living in Hiroshima in 1945. A smaller amount of Korean Americans were living in Japan at the time because of the colonization of Korean peninsula by the Japanese Empire, Wake said.

Wake interviewed survivors, their family members, community activists and physicians, who treated the survivor's radiation illnesses.

"Many, if not all survivors suffer from some form of radiation illnesses, even today, and that's one of the many disastrous aspect of nuclear weapons," Wake said.

Her work led her first to the west coast, then to Hawaii, Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Osaka. But, surprisingly, Wake says, her work led her back to the Midwest, including to Ohio and Michigan.

"That was something that really surprised me," Wake said. "People who are affected by the nuclear weapons are our friends, our community members, who may be your neighbors."

Wake says in the time she has completed the book, some of the survivors have passed away.

"It really deeply saddens me, but it also makes me aware of how urgently we need to bring awareness to this issue," Wake said. "We can't be sitting around and waiting for more time to pass because we'll be really living in a few years really living in a post-nuclear weaponry era, in that there will be no live voices of survivors anymore. And I'm really concerned that we might actually start to forget the devastating effects that they have been making on real people in real people's lives."

The book release also comes after a year of increased anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., following months of racist rhetoric used by former President Donald Trump and others when referring to COVID-19.

In March, a white man killed eight people at two different Atlanta spas, and six of them were women of Asian descent.

Wake says the hate and racism Asian American people face in the U.S. is deeply rooted and takes many forms.

"There is a long history of mainstream American society seeing people of Asian background as emotionless, or somehow incapable of feeling pain, the physical or psychological," Wake said.

