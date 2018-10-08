EAST LANSING - Elisabeth Ostendorf came to Michigan State University from Germany in 2012 to research methods of boosting the growth of plants that can be used for biofuels.

Her now-husband, Sebastian Kuhlgert followed Ostendorf to MSU. They began dating as biology undergraduates at Westphalian Wilhelm University in Münster several years prior. They were avid travelers during their time at MSU and spent 10 days touring the east coast of the United States in the fall of 2014.

Two weeks after returning to East Lansing, their lives were upended.

On Oct. 10, 2014, Ostendorf was walking by the Food Safety and Toxicology Building to run an errand when she was struck by a university-owned truck in the building's driveway. Her condition upon arriving at Sparrow Hospital was dire, according to court records. She suffered severe head, face, skull and brain injuries, and was unresponsive when Kuhlgert first saw her in the intensive care unit.

Kuhlgert sued the university. Despite a ruling in her favor, Ostendorf has yet to see any of the $7.5 million judgment awarded by Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens a year ago. And due to ongoing appeals by MSU, its insurance company and Ostendorf's attorneys, it’s unclear when, or if, she will receive that money.

It's left Kuhlgert feeling stuck, unable to prepare for the couple's future. They are also seeking to change Ostendorf's visa status, as it expired at the end of July.

"There's no way for me to really plan anything out," he said. 'It's just living from day to day, and it's frustrating because you have a verdict and still nothing happens."

Several weeks after the incident, Ostendorf was transferred to the Origami Brain Injury Research Center, where she continues to live today. She's received therapy to help regain basic motor functions, like the ability to feed herself. While she is able to walk short distances with assistance, Ostendorf mostly gets around with a wheelchair. Her voice has also come back little by little, Kuhlgert said. Ostendorf previously communicated by blinking in response to questions, or using a board with letters of the alphabet to spell out words. Court records indicate she will need lifelong medical assistance.

Kuhlgert became Ostendorf's guardian and conservator and sued MSU in March of 2015. A key issue was whether Ostendorf was eligible for workers compensation, which would prohibit the lawsuit.

On Feb. 27, 2017, Lisa Klaeren, a magistrate with the Workers Compensation Board of Magistrates ruled that Ostendorf wasn't eligible for workers compensation because she is a foreign national working in the U.S. on a J-1 visa.

That cleared the way for Stephens' finding on May 27 that the driver of the MSU vehicle was at majority fault for the crash. Three months later, Stephens issued her final judgment, awarding Ostendorf $7,518,783. That didn't include compensation for lost future income, prompting her lawyers to file an appeal, which is still pending.

“She is reliant upon others 24/7 for activities of daily living," George Sinas, her attorney, said. "She cannot live alone. She’ll never be able to live alone. She’ll never work again, but you know, she has approached this with incredible dignity and courage, as has Sebastian.”

United Educators, MSU's insurer in the incident intervened, arguing in court filings that Ostendorf was eligible for workers compensation. United Educators says it isn't liable for the verdict. MSU is self-insured for worker's compensation claims.

After appealing Klaeren's ruling, the case landed on the docket of the Michigan Compensation Appellate Commission. Its eight judges concurred with Klaeren, ruling that Ostendorf was not covered by the Workers Disability Compensation Act.

United Educators is seeking to appeal the commission's ruling, according to court records.

“Multiple appeals are pending in the Michigan courts, some of them brought by United Educators (UE), some by MSU, and some by Dr. Ostendorf herself," Robb Jones, United Educators' senior vice president and general counsel for resolutions management, wrote in an email.

Jones continued," As described in the publicly-filed court documents, these appeals involve many issues, including the appropriateness of the Court of Claims judgment and whether MSU has sole financial responsibility for Dr. Ostendorf’s injuries under the Michigan Workers Compensation Law. Once the courts have finished their work and provided clarity, any judgment will be paid promptly by MSU or UE."

He also noted that Ostendorf's medical needs are already being paid for under the state's no-fault auto insurance law and that payments for medical needs are not the subject of any appeal.

"UE hopes that the Michigan courts will soon rule on the appeals, and UE wishes Dr. Ostendorf all the best in her recovery efforts," Jones wrote.

Sinas said nothing is stopping MSU from giving Ostendorf the $7.5 million judgment and going after United Educators if they refuse to pay. He drew a comparison to the university's handling of settlements with victims of former university doctor Larry Nassar. MSU agreed to a $500 million settlement with Nassar's victims. MSU is now suing more than a dozen of its insurers, including United Educators, its largest carrier, for failing to honor their policies that are relevant to its settlement with Nassar survivors.

Sebastian Kuhlgert and Elisabeth Ostendorf on a trip prior to Ostendorf being struck by a Michigan State University vehicle in October of 2014. Kuhlgert is now Ostendorf's conservator as well as her husband.

If anything, Sinas argues the Ostendorf case is clearer cut because there was a trial and a finding by a judge.

"They decided last week they were going to pay the $500 million dollar settlement and then they were going to go after United Educators," Sinas said. "Why the hell aren't they doing that with Elisabeth Ostendorf?"

Asked what's stopping MSU from doing so in Ostendorf's case, Melody Kindraka, an MSU spokesperson, said the cases are different and noted that multiple appeals are pending.

"The Nassar settlement involved a pre-trial negotiation where a timeframe was set," Kindraka wrote in an email. "Ostendorf involved a trial and judgment."

Kuhlgert continues to visit Ostendorf at Origami daily, for morning coffee and to cook dinner with her in the evenings. A few weeks ago, they took a day trip out to Grand Haven, where they window shopped and dined at local restaurants. The pair traveled frequently prior to Ostendorf's injury.

"Ideally she would get to where she was, realistically that probably will not happen," he said. "She can do a lot on her own, but she needs help with basically every step."

Contact RJ Wolcott at (517) 377-1026 or rwolcott@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @wolcottr.

© 2018 WZZM