MSU rowing team captain killed in car accident after visiting friends in Holland

Olivia Long was on her way back to MSU when police said she rear-ended a box truck on I-96.

LANSING, Mich. — The leader of Michigan State University's rowing team died in a two-vehicle wreck in Portland Township last week, police said.

Olivia Long, 20, of Lake Orion, was a junior at MSU.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Long had been visiting friends in Holland on Aug. 26 and was on her way back to MSU when the crash happened on I-96 near Knox Road.

The sheriff's department said Long rear-ended a large box truck and suffered critical injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Police said the box truck driver wasn't hurt.

MSU Athletics is now mourning the captain of their rowing team.

"We have lost a young, promising life way too early," said Michigan State Rowing Head Coach Kim Chavers.

"Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program. As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend."

