One dead, two injured after house fire on city's SE side

Police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a house fire on the city's southeast side.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department along with GRPD responded to the fire on the 500 block of Highland Street SE.

Police say the fire started just after 10 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

