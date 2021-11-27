Multiple people injured in Kalamazoo bus station shooting, suspect in custody

The suspect was shot and injured by police. The victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the station on North Burdick Street. When officers arrived to the scene, an active shooter situation was underway.

The suspect was shot and injured by police. He received medical assistance on scene and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers located multiple victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers shot the suspect and immediately rendered medical assistance and transported him to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) November 27, 2021

Multiple gunshot victims were found, but their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police. It was not specified how many people were injured in the shooting.

The Metro bus service has been canceled for the rest of the day due to this incident. Burdick Street between Ransom Street and North Rose Street is currently closed.

Metro bus service is being suspended for the day (Saturday, 11/27) as of 11:15 am due to an incident at the Transportation Center downtown. Our drivers are working to provide information to Public Safety at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — MetroKzoo (@MetroKzoo) November 27, 2021

