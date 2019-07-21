NEW BUFFALO, Mich. - Four to six people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan after their boat capsized due to large waves.

The Berrien County Marine Unit, New Buffalo City Marine Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the owner of the boat, the 17-foot vessel took a large wave head-on and caused the vessel to capsize.

The New Buffalo Marine Patrol Unit arrived on scene first and rescued people out of the water and onto their boat, as well as private vessels that assisted with the rescue.

No one was injured in the incident, but the 17-foot boat was beached on shore for the night and removed Sunday morning when the waters calmed.

