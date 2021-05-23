Multiple shootings overnight in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. to 12:50 a.m. on Saturday night.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to three separate shootings overnight on Saturday in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Officers responded to the area of E. Main St. and Edwin Ave regarding a person being shot at around 9:21 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

While Kalamazoo officers were investigating the shooting on E. Main St., a crowd of nearly 400 people gathered in the 500 block of Mable Street.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers spent four hours addressing the crowds blocking the street, where there were liquor violations, fights, and shots fired calls.

At around 11:57 p.m., officers learned there was a woman possibly shot in the area of Norway Ave. and Westnedge Ave. When officers arrived, they didn't find any shooting victims, however, they did locate a scene at N. Westnedge Ave and Elizabeth St.

While officers were collecting evidence, two 19-year-old women showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. One of the victims was treated and released and the other is in stable condition.

The third shooting of the night happened at around 12:49 a.m., a fourth person called 911 about being shot in the 1800 block of Vanzee St.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident reported he was walking in the area when he heard a gunshot ring out and he realized he was shot in the arm. He was treated and released.

There is no suspect information at this time for all three separate shootings.

Anyone who may have information regarding these three incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

