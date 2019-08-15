GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One man is dead after police say a suicidal man may have shot him and took off.

Muskegon County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home on Meeuwenberg Road in Twin Lake on Thursday for a suicidal 27-year-old man. While they were responding, dispatch says someone called 911 and reported that man shot someone and left for Grand Haven with a woman.

Deputies found a man dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. The man's wife identified the victim as 28-year-old Evan Yonker.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety later found the suicidal man and the woman. The suspect then ran into Lake Michigan.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, police swarmed the Grand Haven State Park around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Authorities were on patrol boats following a man in the water.

Police were unsure if the man was armed and armed themselves with rifles, the Tribune reports. Campers were told to go inside while the situation was handled.

Officers were seen running out onto Grand Haven's south pier and going through a pile of clothing on the pier. The man in the water was in his underwear about 3/4 to a mile out from the shore in water that's 45 degrees.

Authorities tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Jon Mills the man was in the water for about 45 minutes to an hour. He was drifting south from the south pier, letting the currents take him toward the city's beach.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office eventually pulled the man from the water around 12:30 p.m. and took him into custody. The entire situation, including the connection to a Muskegon County incident, is still under investigation.

