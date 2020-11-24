New sign at Mercy Health Arena turned on

New Mercy Health Arena sign includes digital display and "HONORING L.C. Walker."

MUSKEGON, Mich — A new digital sign displaying the name "Mercy Health Arena" was placed along Shoreline Drive and turned on this week.

In February, Muskegon City Commissioners finalized an arena naming rights agreement with Mercy Health that was first announced in 2019.

The agreement gives Mercy Health naming rights to the city’s downtown arena and home of the Muskegon Lumberjacks for 15-years, costing Mercy Health around $100,000 annually.

The previous arena sign with the name "L.C. Walker Arena" was removed and now sits behind the arena. The sign, which was in place for nearly 25 years, was turned off last year.

"It wasn't working right, and couldn’t be updated, " said Mercy Health Arena Manager Mike VanderMolen. “This new sign is beautiful.”

A new Mercy Health Arena sign will also be placed on the West Western Avenue side of the arena next.

The city’s arena was named L.C. Walker Arena in the 1960’s for Louis Carlisle Walker, founder of the Shaw-Walker Furniture Company.

The new Mercy Health Arena signs include, “HONORING L.C. Walker.”

"I think the community wanted something to still say L.C. Walker,” said VanderMolen. “It’s a big place in people's hearts."

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the metal letters used for the L.C. Walker Arena sign on the Western Avenue side of the building were removed and given to L.C. Walker’s grandson.

The Mercy Health Arena sign is taller, brighter and can display video.

“It‘s a great addition for the arena and the convention center," said VanderMolen.

The arena hasn’t been as busy in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Muskegon Lumberjacks' home opener scheduled for this Friday and Saturday was rescheduled for Dec. 18 and 19.

Construction next door on the currently unnamed Muskegon Convention Center is expected to finish in mid-February 2021.

"It's going to add to the vibe of the whole downtown and the arena," said VaderMolen.

Work on the 17,500-square-foot convention center at West Western Avenue and what was Fourth Street started in 2019. It will connect the Mercy Health Arena with the Delta Marriott Hotel.

Peterson tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the project is on track to finish somewhere around $2 million over budget. A multi-year deal to name the convention center is in the final stages and could be announced as soon as this week.

Proceeds from the convention center naming rights agreement may be used to cover some of the construction coverage.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.