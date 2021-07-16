Muskegon Bike Time and Rebel Road rolling again after a year off

Bike Time and Rebel Road will fill downtown Muskegon July 16-18.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A little rain didn't keep motorcycle riders away from Muskegon Friday morning for two big motorcycle rallies underway in the city's downtown.

Both Muskegon Bike Time and Rebel Road return after a year off because due to COVID-19.

"Over the top happy," said Devra Byron who travel to Muskegon from her home in Bay City. "Tour the city, it's fantastic and everybody is friendly. We just love coming back."

"I missed it last year, really missed it," added Pat Michael from Muskegon.

Western Avenue has transformed into Rebel Road, reserved for motorcycle traffic only until Sunday evening.

"Need stuff like this down here," said Carl Simpson.

"It's good for the economy," said Leo Bordeaux from Twin Lake. "It's a great time. Just come down here and wander around and look at all of the bikes and you'll see something different all the time."

Official Rebel Road events like the beer garden, bands, and food are happening in Hackley Park. Rebel Road is a fundraiser for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

"So that we can make sure every child in Muskegon County that needs our prevention, advocacy or medical services will receive them," said Kyleen Gee, executive director of the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County. "That's about 21,000 kids every year."

Event run Friday evening, all day Saturday and finish Sunday evening.

Muskegon Bike Time events fill the property that surrounds Hot Rod Harley.

"We had inquiries from 44 different states," said Muskegon Bike Time spokesperson Tim Lipan. "The word is out about Muskegon Bike Time."

"It's awesome for Muskegon, I'm glad we got past the crazy last year and this is normalcy," said Dan Wilson from Comstock Park. "We have friends camping here and just looking to get a couple rides in go north and goof off."

